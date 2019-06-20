Stanley County grad named head of Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center

Stanley County High School graduate Kalyn Eulberg has accepted the executive director position at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. She started this week (June 17).

Eulberg is originally from Dupree, where her family has farmed and ranched for over a century. She moved back to the area in 2016, after graduating from South Dakota State University.

Eulberg says she’s excited to be working in the Fort Pierre community and building relationships through the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center. She replaces long-time director Cindy Bahe who announced her resignation in April.