Stanley County Getting Ready for Homecoming

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Stanley County Buffalos are 3 and 1 on the season following their 35-7 win over Custer on Friday. The Buffalos dominated the game from start to finish according to head coach Tom O’Boyle.

This is Homecoming Week in Ft. Pierre, a week that some coaches refer to as nightmare week. Coach O’Boyle isn’t that fond of it when it regards getting his football team ready for Friday night.

Coach O’Boyle also knows that Mobridge-Pollock, the Buffalos opponent has the ability to move the football on offense.

The Buffalos and Mobridge-Pollock will kick off the homecoming football game Friday night at 7 pm and the Dakota Radio Group’s KGFX 1060/107.1 will have coverage of the game beginning at 6:35 pm on Friday night.