Stanley County GDP doubles in a decade

Stanley County’s Gross Domestic Product grew 111% from 2008 to 2018—doubling in the past decade.

At the Fort Pierre Development Corporation’s annual meeting last week (Thurs.), Governor’s Office of Economic Development Community Development Representative Scott Amundson said Stanley County had the 7th highest growth rate of all 66 counties in South Dakota.

Among other GDP Stanley County growth figures Amundson presented were:

Ag, forestry, fishing and hunting grew by 43% over 2 years (2017 & 2018)

Manufacturing grew by 72% over 2 years (2017 & 2018)

Retail grew by 72% over 10 years

Finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing grew by 21% over 10 years

Arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation and food services grew by 143% over 10 years (The addition of restaurants and hotels likely helped spur that growth)

FPDC Executive Director Dave Bonde gave a “2019 Year in Review,” highlighting residential property cleanup making lots available for new houses and mentioning new businesses, buildings sold and businesses that moved in 2019 and 2020. Those included:

Casey’s Truck Plaza

BPro, Inc

Buckin’ Swank Leather

CHALK Preschool

River Bluff Custom Homes, LLC

Bad River Pack

Emily Steber, co-owner of Drifters Bar & Grille, was elected to the FPDC Board of Directors.