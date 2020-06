FORT PIERRE – The Stanley County School District will hold football workouts this summer. Players who want to play this fall should sign up for the program. It is available through Google Classroom. Boys in 9th through 12th grades interested in playing football but not in Google Classroom should contact Buffaloes’ head coach Max Foth by email at Max.Foth@k12.sd.us. SDHSAA guidelines will be followed during the workouts.