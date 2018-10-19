Stanley County Football Season Ends with Playoff Opening Round Loss

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. – Mount Vernon/Plankinton used 313 rushing yards on Thursday to get by Stanley County 42-21 in the Class 11B first round. Jesse Hastings racked up 133 yards on 10 carries for the Titans to lead the way while Hunter Pranger finished with a team-high 19 tackles. Quarterback Hayden Haak threw for 54 yards on two completions in the win which was the second this season for the Titans over the Buffalos. JD Carter ran for 136 yards for the Buffaloes, while leading the team with 11 tackles. Dylan Gabriel added 107 rushing yards. MVP improved to 8-1 on the season and will host Lead-Deadwood in the second round of the Class 11B playoffs on Thursday. Stanley County finishes the season 5-4.

(www.mitchellrepublic.com)