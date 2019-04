Stanley County FFA Members traveled to Brookings, SD for the State FFA Convention April 7th-9th 2019. While there, they competed in Career Development Event competitions, attended sessions, visited the career trade show and helped package meals with the Meals of Hope program. In the photo left to right: Amy Johnson, Courtney Brown, JD Carter, Austin Hand, Trevor Waldron, Jayden Face, and Wyatt Johnson, Advisor.