Stanley County Elementary School September Little Buff Awards and Middle & High School September Students of the Month

The Stanley County Elementary School has named the September Little Buff Awards.

The September Award was based on the character trait of friendship. Thank you to Pizza Ranch, Say What Designs, Chase Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc. for their community sponsorship.

Students are pictured left to right. Back row: Channing Sowards-kindergarten, Kourtney Hughes-grade 3, Carlee Brady-grade 5, Delilah Leyendecker-Poppen-grade 4, Mindy Riggle-grade 5, James Edington-grade 4, and Peyton Schilling-grade 3. Front row: Ava Magee-kindergarten, Callie Kinsella-grade 1, Tessa Karber-grade 1, Kynzi Pierce-grade 2, and Addisyn Norman-grade 2.

The Stanley County Middle-High School September students of the month have been named. A special thank you to Pizza Ranch for providing lunch, and Booster Club for the water bottles.

Recipients are pictured left to right. Front row: Justin Kuper-grade 8, Valdyn Wessels-grade 6, and Kaysen Magee-grade 7. Back row: Tracy Nielsen-grade 11, Max Scott- grade 9, Taylee Stroup-grade 10, and Amy Johnson-grade12.

Congratulations to all of these Stanley County School students.