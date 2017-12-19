Stanley County Elementary School November Little Buff Award Winners

The Stanley County Elementary School has named the November Little Buff Awards. Thank you to Bad River Mercantile, Dakota Prairie Bank, Garage Doors Etc., and Pizza Ranch for their community sponsorship. We greatly appreciate support of this program.

Students pictured are: Back Row L-R: Gracie Rutherford-grade 2, Mickey Hallock-grade 4, Camryn Norman-grade 5, Danity Kiyukan-grade 3, Hennessy Swallow-grade 2, and Hailey Deal-grade 4. Front Row L-R: Dalton Hansen-grade 1, Kinley Manning-junior kindergarten, Ruby Bonn-kindergarten, Ryken Langdeaux-kindergarten, and Kyler Gabriel-grade 1.