Stanley County Elementary School – February Little Buff Awards

FORT PIERRE SD – The Stanley County Elementary School has named the February Little Buff Awards. Thank you to Bad River Mercantile for the community sponsorship. They greatly appreciate community support of this program. Photo courtesy of Stanley County School District 57-1 Back row: L-R Mallory Nolen-grade 2, Mickey Hallock-grade 3, Dalyn Heezen-grade 5, Isabella Talamantez-grade 4, Brandon Curtis-grade 3, and Reese Hand-grade 4. Front row: L-R Kynlee Hohenberger-junior kindergarten, Fallyn Whitaker-kindergarten, Timber Hanson-grade 1, Ava O’Daniel-kindergarten, and Jacob Meyer-grade 1. Little Buff awards are selected based on character.

