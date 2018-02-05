Stanley County Elementary January Little Buff Awards

The Stanley County Elementary School has named the January Little Buff Awards. Thank you to CT Express, Pizza Ranch and Total Beauty for their community sponsorship. We greatly appreciate support of this program. Students pictured are back row l-r: Blaise Furnival-grade 2, Asher Rasmussen-grade-3, Delilah Leyendecker-Poppen-grade 2, Cheznie Heezen-grade 4, Caycee Knight-grade 5, Keira Briggs-grade 5, and Kooper Meyers-kindergarten. Front Row L-R: Lydiah Kuipers-grade 3, Charlotte Gonzales-junior kindergarten, Ahleise Schweitzer-kindergarten, Braylen Williams-grade 1, Remi Badger-grade 1, and Ridge Furnival-grade 4.

