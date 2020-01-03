Friday, January 3, 2020
Stanley County Drops Wrestling Dual Decision to Winner

WINNER, S.D. – The Winner Warriors beat up on Stanley County Thursday night winning a wrestling dual by the score of 69-9. The Buffalos won just two matches in the dual with Reid Wieczorek defeating Joey Cole in a 4-3 decision at 170. And Isaac Cliff pinned his opponent Owen Duffy at 3:27. Winner dominated the match otherwise winning 5 matches by pin.

106 Maxton Brozik (Winner) over Chase Hanson (Stanley County) Dec 7-4 0 3.0
113 Kaleb Osborn (Winner) over Hayden Roggow (Stanley County) Fall 1:08 0 6.0
120 Jude Sargent (Winner) over Colton Brady (Stanley County) Fall 0:37 0 6.0
126 Kaden Keiser (Winner) over Trey Frost (Stanley County) Fall 1:36 0 6.0
132 Aaron Gilchrist (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
138 Riley Orel (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
145 Jack Kruger (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
152 Trevor Peters (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
160 Adam Bohnet (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
170 Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) over Joey Cole (Winner) Dec 4-3 3.0 0
182 Isaac Cliff (Stanley County) over Owen Duffy (Winner) Fall 3:27 6.0 0
195 Stetson Shelbourn (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
220 Landon Debus (Winner) over Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) Fall 4:43 0 6.0
285 Preston Norrid (Winner) over Dylan Endres (Stanley County) Fall 2:32 0 6.0
Dual Meet Score 9.0 69.0