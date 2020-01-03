Stanley County Drops Wrestling Dual Decision to Winner
WINNER, S.D. – The Winner Warriors beat up on Stanley County Thursday night winning a wrestling dual by the score of 69-9. The Buffalos won just two matches in the dual with Reid Wieczorek defeating Joey Cole in a 4-3 decision at 170. And Isaac Cliff pinned his opponent Owen Duffy at 3:27. Winner dominated the match otherwise winning 5 matches by pin.
|106
|Maxton Brozik (Winner) over Chase Hanson (Stanley County) Dec 7-4
|0
|3.0
|113
|Kaleb Osborn (Winner) over Hayden Roggow (Stanley County) Fall 1:08
|0
|6.0
|120
|Jude Sargent (Winner) over Colton Brady (Stanley County) Fall 0:37
|0
|6.0
|126
|Kaden Keiser (Winner) over Trey Frost (Stanley County) Fall 1:36
|0
|6.0
|132
|Aaron Gilchrist (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
|0
|6.0
|138
|Riley Orel (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
|0
|6.0
|145
|Jack Kruger (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
|0
|6.0
|152
|Trevor Peters (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
|0
|6.0
|160
|Adam Bohnet (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
|0
|6.0
|170
|Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) over Joey Cole (Winner) Dec 4-3
|3.0
|0
|182
|Isaac Cliff (Stanley County) over Owen Duffy (Winner) Fall 3:27
|6.0
|0
|195
|Stetson Shelbourn (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
|0
|6.0
|220
|Landon Debus (Winner) over Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) Fall 4:43
|0
|6.0
|285
|Preston Norrid (Winner) over Dylan Endres (Stanley County) Fall 2:32
|0
|6.0
|Dual Meet Score
|9.0
|69.0