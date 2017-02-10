Stanley County Drops Doubleheader to White River

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – White River claimed both ends of a girls and boys basketball double-header at Parkview Gym with wins over Stanley County Thursday night. The Lady Tigers overcame a 10-point deficit in the second quarter to defeat the Lady Buffs, 53-43, behind 19 points from Remedy Morrison. Ariana Herman-Waln added 14 on the strength of four 3-pointers that helped to spearhead the comeback, as the Tigers avenged an earlier season loss. Jennifer Sweetman’s 13 points and 12 from Karley Leafgreen led the Lady Buffalo effort, but they fell to 3-14 with the loss. White River improved to 10-7.

-0-

In the nightcap, White River led from start to finish in a 71-50 win over the Buffaloes. The Tigers had 10 players reach the scoring column, led by Izaiah Sorace with 12 off the bench in what was truly a full team victory. Riley Hannum dropped in 20 points to lead Stanley County, who lost their fifth straight to fall to 9-7 on the season. The Buffs and Lady Buffs head to Wall for a double-header tomorrow (on KGFX), while the 11-4 Tigers will play Sully Buttes in the 5:30 game of the DWU Classic in Mitchell tomorrow (on KPLO).