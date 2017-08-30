Stanley County Downs Chamberlain in 5 Games

  • Home > 
August 30, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

FORT PIERRE — Stanley County edged Chamberlain in five sets in a prep volleyball match on Tuesday in Fort Pierre. Stanley County won by scores of 25-14, 19-25, 13-25, 26-24, 15-13. No individual statistics were reported. Chamberlain fell to 1-1 on the season while the Lady Buffalos improve to 2 and 1. The Lady Buffalos will host Timber Lake and White River in a triangular on Saturday while Chamberlain returns to the court hosting Wagner on Thursday.


