Stanley County December Little Buff Award Winners

The Stanley County Elementary School has named the December Little Buff Awards. Thank you to Dakotamart, Pizza Ranch and WW Tire for their community sponsorship. We greatly appreciate support of this program. Students pictured are back row l-r: Jaxton Hoftiezer-1st grade, Isabelle Kallhoff-4th grade, Kaysen Magee-5th grade, Colton Brady-5th grade, Wyatt Schilling-3rd grade, and Landon Bame-4th grade. Front row l-r: Ally L. E.-3rd grade, Emma Parsons-2nd grade, Kynzi Pierce-kindergarten, Bryson Gregg-junior kindergarten, Chaston Sowards-kindergarten, James Edington-2nd grade, and Liam Wiedmann-1st grade.

