Stanley County COVID-19 case count corrected back down to 8
Today’s (May 11) information from the South Dakota Department of Health corrects data to show eight positive cases of COVID-19 in Stanley County. A ninth case had been reported on the covid.sd.gov website, but state epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton says that case was corrected as being a resident of a different county. Seven of the eight Stanley County and ten of the 15 Hughes County residents testing positive have recovered.
To date, in South Dakota:
- currently active cases– 1393
- currently hospitalized– 78
- recovered– 2187
- total positive tests– 3614
- total negative tests– 20964
- ever hospitalized– 263
- deaths– 34
The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.
Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:
Brule–
Buffalo– 1
Campbell–
Corson– 1
Dewey–
Edmunds–
Faulk– 1
Gregory–
Haakon–
Hand– 1
Hughes– 15 (10 recovered)
Hyde– 1
Jones–
Lyman– 3
McPherson– 1
Mellette–
Potter–
Stanley– 8 (corrected back down from 9 to 8. 7 recovered)
Sully– 1
Todd– 10 (up 1. 4 recovered)
Tripp–
Walworth– 5
Ziebach– 1