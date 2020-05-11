Stanley County COVID-19 case count corrected back down to 8

Today’s (May 11) information from the South Dakota Department of Health corrects data to show eight positive cases of COVID-19 in Stanley County. A ninth case had been reported on the covid.sd.gov website, but state epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton says that case was corrected as being a resident of a different county. Seven of the eight Stanley County and ten of the 15 Hughes County residents testing positive have recovered.

To date, in South Dakota:

currently active cases– 1393

currently hospitalized– 78

recovered– 2187

total positive tests– 3614

total negative tests– 20964

ever hospitalized– 263

deaths– 34

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 1

Campbell–

Corson– 1

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 15 (10 recovered)

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 3

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 8 (corrected back down from 9 to 8. 7 recovered)

Sully– 1

Todd– 10 (up 1. 4 recovered)

Tripp–

Walworth– 5

Ziebach– 1