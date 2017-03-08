Stanley County Court News Tuesday March 7th

The Stanley County States Attorney’s office released information on 3 cases held on Tuesday March 7th in Stanley County Court :

Conner Hutchinson, a 24 year old Pierre man, pled guilty to two counts of Forgery and one count of Grand Theft, class 5 felonies, in connection with a string of forged checks written upon his former employers account. Hutchinson also pled guilty to similar charges in connection with forged checks passed in Hughes County. Through a total of 24 forged checks, Hutchinson stole about $8,600 in funds from J&J Construction. Following Hutchinson’s guilty pleas, the presiding Circuit Judge, Patricia DeVaney, ordered a presentence report and set Hutchinson’s combined sentencing for May 2nd at 11am.

Troy Ireland, a 50 year old Ft. Pierre man, pled guilty to DUI, 3rd Offense, a class 6 felony, in connection with a repeat DUI offense. Ireland’s blood test was .218% alcohol and he had prior DUI’s in 2007 and 2010 offenses in Hughes County. The court ordered to presentence report and directed Ireland to cooperate with Court Services and to return for sentencing on May 2 at 10am.

Jeffrey Allen Iwan, a 51 year old male from Pierre, was sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine, a class 5 felony; Iwan received a suspended prison and jail sentence of 5 years imprisonment and 60 days jail, on conditions that he be placed on 4 years supervised probation with the 6th Circuit Court Services Office, on several conditions, including no new law violation, completion of treatment, payment of costs, and other conditions. Iwan had previously been convicted of a felony drug related offense and disclosed that he had been using meth about 18 months. The offense was investigated by law enforcement from the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the SD Division of Criminal Investigation.