Stanley County Commission to Hold Special Meeting Wednesday at 5pm to Announce New Fairgrounds Manager

FORT PIERRE SD – The Stanley County Commissioners will hold a special meeting Wednesday August 16th 5pm at the Stanley County Court House in Fort Pierre to announce the new Fairgrounds Manager.

On July 11th at the Stanley Commission Meeting Former Fairgrounds Manager Aaron Brewer was asked to resign from the job with Stanley County, due to the 4th of July Rodeo not making a profit according to what Brewer was told by the Commissioners. Brewer refused to resign so he was fired from the position.

The County Commission according to Scott Deal one of the commissioners, said the commission had other reasons for letting Brewer go but did not want to comment on that in a prior interview that DRG News conducted with Deal. DRG contacted the Stanley County Auditor for the financial report from the 4th of July Rodeo and received that on August 3rd with the financials listed as follows according to County Auditor Philena Edwards:

“Total attendance for the 3 day was 1,410, amount of gate money taken in was $14,100.00. Participants Entries taken in was $41,706. Cowboy payout was $40,970. Stock & worker payout was $24,010. Sponsor money taken in was $7,800. Expense payout was $18,071 (all expenses are not in as of 8/3/2017). Total money taken in $63,606. Total money payout $83,051. Loss of $19,445.” Midwest Rodeo Entries listed Stock Contractors for the rodeo as X3, Longbrake, Weischeidel, and Belkham.

The Fair Grounds job was then posted shortly after the firing of Brewer and closing date for applications was July 31st 2017.

The Commission held their monthly meeting on August 1st at the Stanley County Court House but there was not an announcement or press release sent to media announcing the new hire.

DRG spoke with the Stanley County Auditor Philena Edwards today to find out if there was a new hire for the position and she informed DRG News during that phone call of the special meeting to be held tomorrow night at 5pm at the Stanley County Court House. The public is invited to attend.