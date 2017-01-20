Stanley County Booster Club Fundraiser Feb 9th

FORT PIERRE SD – Rhonda Sweetman with the Stanley County Booster Club was in studio to visit with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane to visit about the Chili Soup Fundraiser cook off Feb 9th during double header basketball game at 5pm at Parkview Gym in Fort Pierre. A bottomless bowl costs only $5 with 10 contestants competing for the title. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Ronda-Sweetman-Stanley-County-Boosters-CHILI-SOUP-1-19-17.mp3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.