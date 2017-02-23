Stanley County Avera Athletes of the Week Named

  • Home > 
Stanley County Logo
February 23, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (Stanley County School)

 

 

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Stanley County School Avera Athletes of the week are Girls Basketball player, Harley Fischer and Wrestler, Cutter Gillaspie.  Harley had 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 steals against Chamberlain.  Cutter has battled back from an injury and has qualified for state wrestling.

harley      GILLASPIE, CUTTER


