Stanley County Avera Athletes of the Week Named

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Stanley County School Avera Athletes of the week are Girls Basketball player, Harley Fischer and Wrestler, Cutter Gillaspie. Harley had 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 steals against Chamberlain. Cutter has battled back from an injury and has qualified for state wrestling.

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.