FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Stanley County Avera Athletes of the Week have been named. The Avera Athletes of the week at Stanley County are Talisa Smith, who was named for volleyball and Reid Wieczorek for football. Talisa had 7 digs and great coverage against Potter County. Reid had 7 rushes for 109 yards, 3 touchdowns and 8 extra points in a 56-0 win over Saint Francis on Friday.

