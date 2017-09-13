Stanley County Athletes of the Week Named

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Stanley County Avera Athletes of the Week have been named at Stanley County High School Ally McQuistion was named for volleyball and Brady Hoftiezer for football. Ally had 7 kills and 3 aces against Phillip. Brady recorded 9 tackles, 2 for loss, and had 3 receptions for 53 yards and 3 first downs.

