Stanley County Athletes of the Week Named

September 13, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Stanley County Avera Athletes of the Week have been named at Stanley County High School Ally McQuistion was named for volleyball and Brady Hoftiezer for football. Ally had 7 kills and 3 aces against Phillip. Brady recorded 9 tackles, 2 for loss, and had 3 receptions for 53 yards and 3 first downs.


