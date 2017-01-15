Stanley County and Pierre JV Wrestler Compete in Potter Co.

GETTYSBURG, S.D. – Potter County captured the team title of th Pottt CountyBattler Invitational Saturday in Gettysburg. The Battlers scored 200 points and edge out runner up Mobridge Pollock by a single point to win the title of the tournament that featured 18 teams. Stanley County scored 87 to finish7th just ahead of the Pierre GovrnorJV squad which scored 71. Stanley County did not have an individual champion in the tournament. Luke Henniger, the top rted 126 lb. wrestler in the state lost in the championship match to Dirk Wolf in Sudden Victory overtime. It was Henniger’s first loss of the season. The Buffalos Had a total of 5 place winners in the tournament. Will Van Camp was the only champion for the Governor JV’s at 95 lbs. The Gov JV’s had a total of 7 place winners in the tournament. Go to trackwrestling.com to find out how each team’s wrestlers did.