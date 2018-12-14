Stanley County and Philip Split Basketball Games

PHILIP, S.D. – The Stanley County Buffalo and Lady Buffalo basketball teams split in games Thursday night in Philip. The Lady Buffalos lost their third straight falling 73-36 to the Scotties. The 36 points were the most Stanley County has scored in a game this season. Cappie West led Philip with 20 points and Cylver Lurz added 14 as Philip won for the first time this season. Karlie Leafgreen and Cedar Scott each scored 12 for Stanley County which fell to 0-3. On the boys side, Stanley County had a 29-17 lead at the half and went on to record a 60-36 win over the Scotties as the Buffalos won for the second time in as many games. Brady Hoftiezer, Joey Fischer and Riley Hannum combined for 45 points to pace the Buffalos who are 2 and 0 on the season. Keldon Fitzgerald had 11 points for Philip which fell to 0-2 on the season.