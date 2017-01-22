Stanley County 7th at Parkston Little B

PARKSTON, S.D. – Stanley County scored 92.5 points to finish7th in the Parkston Little B Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday. Parkston won the 12tam tournament with 145.5 points, 10 better runner up Clark-Willow Lake. The Buffalos had two individual champions with Luke Henninger winning the title at 126 lbs. and Jack Whaley winning at 182lbs. J.D. Carter finished second at 132 forth only place winners the Buffalos had in the tournament.

