Stanley County 5th at Region 4B Wrestling Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Stanley County scored 104 points and finished 5th in the 17 team Region 4B wrestling tournament Saturday in Rapid City. The Buffalos placed 5 wrestlers into the State Class B wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls next weekend. Luke Henninger had the top finish for the Bufralos finished runner up at 126 lbs. Cutter Gillaspie finished runnerup at 285 lbs, J.D. Carter was third at 132 lbs. as was Jack Whaley at 182 lbs. The other State tournament qualifier was Chad Whitley who finished 4th at 152 lbs. The Buffalos 5 wrestlers will compete at the State Class B wrestling tournament next Friday and Saturday in Sioux Falls. Coverage of the tournament can be heard all weekend long on KGFX 1060/107.1.

SDHSAA Region 4B Results for Stanley County

106 – Levi Stover (17-23) place is unknown and scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Levi Stover (Stanley County) 17-23 won by fall over Zach Crawford (St. Thomas More) 2-20 (Fall 1:07)

Quarterfinal – McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 25-3 won by fall over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 17-23 (Fall 1:15)

Cons. Round 2 – Levi Stover (Stanley County) 17-23 won by decision over Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 11-20 (Dec 10-4) Cons. Round 3 – Wyatt Dooley (Custer/Edgemont) 19-14 won by decision over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 17-23 (Dec 6-0)

120 – Quade Wind (9-18) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Parker Snyder (Philip Area) 18-12 won by fall over Quade Wind (Stanley County) 9-18 (Fall 1:02)

Cons. Round 1 – Quade Wind (Stanley County) 9-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Quade Wind (Stanley County) 9-18 won by forfeit over Sebastian Alvarez-Carrero (Hot Springs) 6-15 (For.)

Cons. Round 3 – Drew Hanson (Hill City) 17-27 won by decision over Quade Wind (Stanley County) 9-18 (Dec 6-4)

126 – Luke Heninger (28-3) placed 2nd and scored 22.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 28-3 won by forfeit over Steven `Ty` Hancock (Hot Springs) 2-11 (For.)

Quarterfinal – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 28-3 won by fall over Ayden Stickney (Mobridge-Pollock) 6-16 (Fall 0:41)

Semifinal – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 28-3 won by fall over Tyler Arnold (Hill City) 26-10 (Fall 1:58)

1st Place Match – Dirk Wolf (Lemmon/McIntosh) 32-3 won by decision over Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 28-3 (Dec 3-0)

132 – JD Carter (24-12) placed 3rd and scored 15.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – JD Carter (Stanley County) 24-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – JD Carter (Stanley County) 24-12 won by fall over Irail Griffin (Custer/Edgemont) 14-18 (Fall 0:58)

Semifinal – Dylin Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) 36-10 won by fall over JD Carter (Stanley County) 24-12 (Fall 4:00)

Cons. Semi – JD Carter (Stanley County) 24-12 won by major decision over Marvin King (Newell) 17-21 (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match – JD Carter (Stanley County) 24-12 won by decision over Kurtis Mooney (Bennett County) 32-18 (Dec 6-0)

138 – Reid Wieczorek (11-22) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Adam Hahn (Bennett County) 18-8 won by decision over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 11-22 (Dec 6-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 11-22 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Wyatt Huffman (Lemmon/McIntosh) 20-11 won by fall over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 11-22 (Fall 4:21)

145 – Colton Hedman (19-21) place is unknown and scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Colton Hedman (Stanley County) 19-21 won by decision over Kash Weischedel (Sully Buttes) 5-28 (Dec 8-4)

Quarterfinal – Kody Hagen (Hot Springs) 15-7 won by fall over Colton Hedman (Stanley County) 19-21 (Fall 5:15)

Cons. Round 2 – Colton Hedman (Stanley County) 19-21 won by fall over Kollby Houdek (Hill City) 7-14 (Fall 4:55)

Cons. Round 3 – Stone Durham (St. Thomas More) 32-14 won by tech fall over Colton Hedman (Stanley County) 19-21 (TF-1.5 4:24 (17-1))

152 – Chad Whitley II (18-9) placed 4th and scored 7.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 18-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 18-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Brice Harkless (Hot Springs) 31-4 won by fall over Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 18-9 (Fall 3:35)

Cons. Semi – Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 18-9 won by fall over Mason Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 15-22 (Fall 2:06)

3rd Place Match – Micaiah Grace (Custer/Edgemont) 8-6 won by fall over Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 18-9 (Fall 3:36)

160 – Logan Kennedy (17-23) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Forrest Lewis (Custer/Edgemont) 31-11 won by fall over Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 17-23 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 1 – Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 17-23 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 17-23 won by fall over Richard Long (Harding County) 1-11 (Fall 0:39)

Cons. Round 3 – Tee Allen (Bennett County) 27-5 won by fall over Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 17-23 (Fall 0:49)

170 – Jayden Face (9-25) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Reuben Stands (Little Wound) 4-6 won by fall over Jayden Face (Stanley County) 9-25 (Fall 2:26)

Cons. Round 1 – Jayden Face (Stanley County) 9-25 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Jayden Face (Stanley County) 9-25 won by fall over Bosten Morehart (Philip Area) 10-12 (Fall 3:44)

Cons. Round 3 – Dusty Norris (Sully Buttes) 22-23 won by fall over Jayden Face (Stanley County) 9-25 (Fall 1:50)

182 – Jack Whaley (35-7) placed 3rd and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 35-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 35-7 won by fall over Chad Kelso (Hot Springs) 19-17 (Fall 3:47)

Semifinal – Stone Jensen (Mobridge-Pollock) 29-14 won by fall over Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 35-7 (Fall 5:59)

Cons. Semi – Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 35-7 won by fall over Blake Kainz (Custer/Edgemont) 22-13 (Fall 0:00)

3rd Place Match – Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 35-7 won by fall over Blake Crowser (Philip Area) 26-14 (Fall 0:43)

285 – Cutter Gillaspie (10-2) placed 2nd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cutter Gillaspie (Stanley County) 10-2 won by decision over Brigham Williams (Lead-Deadwood) 15-22 (Dec 7-3)

Quarterfinal – Cutter Gillaspie (Stanley County) 10-2 won by fall over Jadeon Biggers (Lyman) 23-20 (Fall 1:43)

Semifinal – Cutter Gillaspie (Stanley County) 10-2 won by fall over Sosa Arneson (Hot Springs) 39-10 (Fall 0:30)

1st Place Match – Trevor Gress (Harding County) 28-7 won by fall over Cutter Gillaspie (Stanley County) 10-2 (Fall 1:44)