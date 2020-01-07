Stanley County 3rd Grade Teacher Selected as National Geographic Fellow

Stanley County Elementary School 3rd grade teacher Mary Steffen has been selected as one of the 2020 National Geographic Fellows.

The program provides opportunities for grades pre-K through 12 and builds educators’ skills in generating classroom activities.

Steffen says she looks forward to having access to National Geographic resources and strategies. She plans to incorporate them into her classroom and share with other staff at Stanley County School.

Steffen traveled the world as a child and as an adult. She says the experiences helped spark her interest in National Geographic and bringing this knowledge into her classroom.