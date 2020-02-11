Stanley County 1st Grade begins Flashlight Reading program

Stanley County 1st grade teacher Mrs. Christina Merrill created a Donor’s Choose project called Flashlight Reading. Donors Choose is an organization that helps public school classrooms by allowing individuals to fund specific projects. After many generous donations from friends, family and anonymous individuals, her project was fully funded! She received 20 mini flashlights with batteries, 10 new books to add to her classroom library, a large book stapler and Kindle covers. The last day of the week, students read in the dark with their flashlights, thus Flashlight Reading. The students are loving it and are very thankful for the kind donations.