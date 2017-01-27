Stangl Shorthorns March 4-5

Stangl Shorthorns
Open House Bull & Heifer Private Treaty Sale
March 4 & 5 2017
at the farm 31728 US Hwy 12 Java, SD
Selling:
- Yearling Purebred Shorthorn
- Durham Red and Percentage Simmental Bulls
Purebred Shorthorn
- ShorthornPlus and Durham Red Yearling Heifers
Website: www.stanglshorthorns.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stang
lshorthorns/
Contact us for additional info
Stangl Shorthorns ~ Rick, Sandy, Blane and Clay Osterday
605-285-6761 or Rick 605-281-1175 or Blane 605-281-0301
