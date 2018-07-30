Standings After 6 Pepsi Points Races at Oahe Speedway

PIERRE, S.D. – After 6 Pepsi Points races at Oahe Speedway the leaders are Joe Wolf of Pierre in the Super Pro Series. Jay Tjeerdsma of Springfield is atop the leaderboard in the Pro ET division and Ray Horsely of Pierre has the lead in the Bike/Sled division after 6 races. Eric Serbousek of Pierre leads the Sportsman’s Class and Duane Soper of Gettysburg is the leader in the Street Trophy Class. Hayley DePoy of Lantry leads the High School Division while the Junior Dragster Major leader is Evan Huse of Onida and Junior Dragster Minor Division leader is Justin Ehlers of Pierre. The 7th Pepsi Points Series races will be run Sunday at Oahe Speedway part of the weekend’s racing card. Saturday features Shootout Races. Oahe Speedway is located about 14 miles north of Pierre on Highway 1804. To get all of the points racers scores log onto www.oahespeedway.com.