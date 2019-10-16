Stalley wins October Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area Megaraffle prize

The winner has been chosen for the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area Mega Raffle for October.

The three finalists drawn on KGFX this (Wed.) morning were Ron Duvall, Jennifer Stalley and Day Breitag. Congratulations to Jennifer Stalley! She wins a Taste of Pierre prize package which includes free items at a variety of restaurants in Pierre and Fort Pierre.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area is currently operating out of temporary locations while its building is renovated. Activities are being held at the South Dakota Discovery Center on Wednesdays and First United Methodist Church on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Club director Becky Spoehr says they’ve set up information on the Remind App for fast, easy communication between the Club and parents during the remodel. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2020.

Here is the link for the Remind App: https://www.remind.com/join/bspoe. If it asks for a class name, enter Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area.