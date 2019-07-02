Stalley loses hunting privileges for wasting bear meat in Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) – A South Dakota man has lost his hunting and fishing privileges for 12 years, was fined $3,400 and had to forfeit his rifle for wasting the meat of a black bear he killed in Colorado in 2017.

The Greeley Tribune reports a Colorado Parks and Wildlife hearing officer sentenced 58-year-old Robert Stalley of Pierre, South Dakota on June 25 after considering the violation and Stalley’s efforts to mislead investigators.

Investigators say Stalley had valid hunting licenses and killed a deer and a bear near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Wildlife Officer Jack Taylor says Stalley took the venison home but only took the head and hide of the bear.

Colorado law requires hunters to prepare all harvested big game for human consumption. Abandoning the meat can bring felony charges. Stalley pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts.