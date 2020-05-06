Staffing still an issue, but Hanson impressed with creativity of Fort Pierre businesses amid COVID-19 restrictions
Businesses across the state are slowly opening back up as restrictions required to curb the spread of COVID-19 are being adjusted.
On today’s (Wed.) People in the Neighborhood program on KGFX, Fort Pierre mayor Gloria Hanson said despite many people temporarily or permanently losing their job, businesses are still having problems finding workers.
Hanson says she’s impressed by the creative, new ways Fort Pierre businesses are providing their services.