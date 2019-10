As a lead up to the big pheasant hunting opener in South Dakota Saturday, 4th graders in Pierre are being treated to various dignitaries reading a book about pheasants to them.

Yesterday (Wed.), Gov. Kristi Noem read “The Mystery of the Pheasants” to students at St. Joseph’s Elementary School.

“The Mystery of the Pheasants” was written by Mark Meierhenry and David Volk and illustrated by Susan Turnbull.