Spring Wheat and Oats Planting Far Behind Normal in SD

Planting of spring wheat and oats are both far behind this spring in South Dakota, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service’s.

USDA NASS reports only two percent of the expected spring wheat and oats have been planted. Last year at this time, 72 percent of the spring wheat and 65 percent of the oats had been planted. The five-year average for spring wheat planting this time of year is 50 percent and 54 percent for oats. 81 percent of the state’s winter wheat is described as being in fair to good condition.

Topsoil moisture supplies in South Dakota are 87 percent adequate or surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 72 adequate or 4 surplus.

In North Dakota, USDA NASS says 83 percent of the winter wheat is in fair to good condition. Winter wheat jointed was one percent, near the four percent at this time last year.

Cattle and calf conditions rated 86 percent fair or good. Cattle and calf death loss rated 93 percent average to light and calving was 66 percent complete, near 69 percent last year and the 70 percent five-year average.

Sheep and lamb conditions rated 90 percent fair or good. Sheep and lamb death loss rated 95 percent average to light. Lambing in North Dakota is 82 percent complete, near 81 percent last year and the 79 percent five-year average.

Hay and roughage supplies rated only 52 percent adequate while stock water supplies rated 71 percent adequate. Topsoil moisture supplies is described as being 59 percent adequate while subsoil moisture supplies rated 50 percent adequate.