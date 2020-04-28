Spring Recreational Soccer Season Cancelled

PIERRE, S.D. – The Spring Recreational soccer season in Pierre will not be held in 2020. The Capital Area Soccer Association’s Board of Director this morning (Tuesday) announced that they have canceled the Spring Soccer Season after evaluating Ordinance 1813 issued by the City of Pierre. Ordicnance 1813 deals with the Corona Virus (COVID 19) Pandemic. The Soccer Board says that it was a difficult decision to make but one that was in the best interest of everyone dealing with the Pandemic. The Soccer Board says it hopes to see all of the players during the Fall 2020 season. They add that full refunds will be processed back to the payment method players used at registration as soon as possible.