Spring Load Restrictions Start Today on Parts of Highways 271 and 20

Effective at 3 p.m. CDT today (March 30, 2018) Spring Load Limit Restrictions will be in effect on parts of SD highways 271 and 20.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, about seven miles of SD Highway 271 from Main Street in Java to the Campbell County Line and 13 miles of SD Highway 20 from the junction of US 83 to the junction of SD Highway 47 west of Hoven are under a six ton per axle weight limit.

The effective date of load restrictions on roads across the state is determined by weather and road conditions.