Spring load limits taking effect this afternoon on Hwys 1804 and 1806

Effective at 1pm CST today (March 2) 2020, Spring Load Limit Restrictions will be in effect on segments of Highways 1804 and 1806 in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area.

Highway 1806– 6 tons/axle limit on 41.6 miles from the junction of SD273 north to US 83.

Highway 1806– 7 tons/axle limit on 29.4 miles from the intersection west of the Oahe Dam to Mission Ridge

Highway 1804– 7 tons/axle limit on 37 miles from the Hughes/Sully County line to US212.

Highway 1804– 7 tons/axle limit on 4.3 miles north on US212.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over load restriction signs in place. For further information or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the DOT at 605-773-3571. Spring Load Limit Information may also be found on the Internet at: http://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/

Click on Commercial Vehicle Restrictions on Base Layer then truck icon for current restrictions:

https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/of-interest/spring-load-restrictions

Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive Spring Load Limit Restriction information electronically. To subscribe go to:

https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS

Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the list, visit the same site, click Unsubscribe and enter the information and email you subscribed with.