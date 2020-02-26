Spring Flood Preparation Information for Older Adults and Caregivers

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety and its Office of Emergency Management is providing a variety of information to help citizens prepare for possible spring flooding. The following information is for older adults and caregivers.

Other spring flood preparation guides and information can be found at: https://bready.sd.gov/info/floodinfo.aspx.

Information from the CDC:

If you are an older adult living in the community, you may face some challenges during an emergency. For example, you may have mobility problems, or chronic health conditions, or you may not have any family or friends nearby to support you. Support services that are usually available, such as help from caregivers or in-home health care and meal delivery services, may be unavailable for a period of time. In addition, older adults may experience challenges that come with advanced age, such as hearing or vision problems or cognitive impairment, which may make it difficult to access, understand, and respond to emergency instructions.

You or the person you care for can be prepared for emergency situations by creating a plan, reviewing or practicing it regularly, and keeping an emergency supply kit.

Creating a Plan:

The first step in preparing for an emergency is creating a plan. Work with your friends, family, and neighbors to develop a plan that will fit your needs.

Choose a contact person who will check on you during a disaster, and decide how you will communicate with each other (for instance, by telephone, knocking on doors). Consider speaking with your neighbors about developing a check-in system together.

Create a list of contact information for family members and friends. Leave a copy by your phone(s) and include one in your Emergency Supply Kit.

Plan how you will leave and where you will go during an evacuation. If you are living in a retirement or assisted living community, learn what procedures are in place in case of emergencies. Keep a copy of exit routes and meeting places in an easy-to-reach place.

Create a care plan and keep a copy in your Emergency Supply Kit.

If you have medical, transportation, or other access needs during an emergency, consider signing up for your local county registry, depending upon which service your area uses to helps first responders identify people who may need assistance right away.

Creating an Emergency Supply Kit:

After an emergency, you may not have access to clean water or electricity. Make sure you are prepared with your own supply of food, water, and other items to last for at least 72 hours.

Medical-Related Items:

A 3-day supply of medicine, at a minimum. If medications need to be kept cold, have a cooler and ice packs available.

ID band (full name, contact number for family member/caregiver, and allergies)

Hearing aids and extra batteries

Glasses and/or contacts and contact solution

Medical supplies like syringes or extra batteries

Information about medical devices such as wheelchairs, walkers, and oxygen including model numbers and vendor.

Documents (Keep physical copies in a waterproof bag and take photos of each document for backup):

Your Care Plan

Contact information for family members, doctors, pharmacies and/or caregivers

List of all medications, including the exact name of the medicine and the dosage, and contact information for pharmacy and doctor who prescribed medicine

List of allergies to food or medicines

Copies of medical insurance cards

Copies of a photo ID

Durable power of attorney and/or medical power of attorney documents, as appropriate.

Information from the American Red Cross:

There are seven important items to discuss and implement with a personal support network:

Make arrangements, prior to an emergency, for your support network to immediately check on you after a disaster and, if needed, offer assistance. Exchange important keys. Show them where you keep emergency supplies. Share copies of your relevant emergency documents, evacuation plans and emergency health information card. Agree on and practice methods for contacting each other in an emergency. Do not count on the telephones working. You and your personal support network should always notify each other when you are going out of town and when you will return. The relationship should be mutual. You have a lot to contribute! Learn about each other’s needs and how to help each other in an emergency.

From the FDA:

An emergency plan is especially important for those with health concerns, particularly if the power goes out. Taking precautions for storing medications and supplies is key to being prepared. Patients should: