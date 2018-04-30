Spring Cleanup Scheduled at Oahe Speedway

PIERRE, S.D. – The annual spring cleanup at Oahe Speedway north of Pierre will be this weekend Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 am both days. Speedway offcials are asking volunteers to bring gloves, shovels, rakes, weed whackers(and gasoline, if needed). They can use a few utility trailers for hauling debris. The Speedway will open for the season with it’s first races on Memorial Day weekend. A full racing season returns this year to the track after having just two weekends of racing last year. Oahe Speedway is located some 17 miles north of Pierre along Highway 1804.