SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Brookings Bobcats are the new number 1 rated Class AA Boys High School basketball team this week in the South Dakota Sportscasters High School Basketball Ratings. The Bobcats are number 1 for the first time in any high school basketball poll since the turn of the 21st century. 16 Sports Broadcasters from across the state including Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher votes in this poll weekly. KWSN/KSFY Basketball Broadcasters Poll Week #7 Boys Class AA Record 1st Pts LW 1. Brookings (7-1) (7) 69 5 2. S.F. O’Gorman (7-3) (8) 67 3 3. Brandon Valley (7-2) 47 1 4. RC Stevens (6-2) (1) 33 4 5. S.F. Washington (6-4) 21 2 Others Huron (5-3) 2 Sturgis (7-1) 1 Class A Record 1st Pts LW 1. Madison (8-1) (14) 78 2 2. Vermillion (10-0) (2) 56 3 3. St. Thomas More (7-2) 44 1 4. SF Christian (4-2) 29 4 5. Sioux Valley (10-1) 26 5 Others Flandreau (8-1) 2 Little Wound (9-2) 2 Tea Area (7-2) 2 Groton Area (8-1) 1 Class B Record 1st Pts LW 1. Langford Area (10-0) (15) 79 1 2. Bridgewater-Emery (10-0) (1) 64 2 3. Corsica-Stickney (8-1) 44 3 4. Scotland (9-0) 30 5 5. Wolsey-Wessington ( 7-0) 14 NR Others Warner (6-3) 7 4 Sully Buttes (6-1) 1 Girls Class AA Record 1st Pts LW 1. Harrisburg (6-1) (12) 76 2 2. Brandon Valley (8-2) (3) 62 4 3. Washington (7-2) (1) 46 3 4. Aberdeen Central (6-2) 35 1 5. RC Stevens (5-1) 16 5 Others Pierre (5-1) 3 RC Central (5-2) Class A Record 1st Pts LW 1. St. Thomas More (10-0) (16) 80 1 2. Hamlin (7-0) 60 2 3. Lennox (10-0) 46 4 4. Little Wound (12-1) 28 3 5. McCook Cen/Montrose (6-1) 16 5 Others Belle Fourche (10-0) 6 Class B Record 1st Pts LW 1. Ethan (9-1) (9) 72 1 1. SC/Woonsocket (9-0) (7) 72 2 3. Sully Buttes (9-1) 48 3 4. Castlewood (6-1) 28 4 5. Warner (8-1) 16 5 Others Deubrook Area (9-1) 3 Northwestern (8-2) 1

