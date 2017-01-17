  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Sportscasters High School Basketball Ratings

Sportscasters High School Basketball Ratings

basketball
January 17, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (KSFY-KWSN)

 

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Brookings Bobcats are the new number 1 rated Class AA Boys High School basketball team this week in the South Dakota Sportscasters High School Basketball Ratings.  The Bobcats are number 1 for the first time in any high school basketball poll since the turn of the 21st century.  16 Sports Broadcasters from across the state including Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher votes in this poll weekly.

KWSN/KSFY Basketball Broadcasters Poll

Week #7

Boys　

Class AA

Record   1st    Pts   LW

1. Brookings             (7-1)    (7)    69     5

2. S.F. O’Gorman            (7-3)    (8)    67     3

3. Brandon Valley   (7-2)             47     1

4. RC Stevens           (6-2)    (1)    33     4

5. S.F. Washington         (6-4)             21     2

Others

Huron                          (5-3)              2  Sturgis                         (7-1)              1

Class A

Record    1st   Pts   LW

1. Madison                  (8-1)   (14)  78     2

2. Vermillion             (10-0)     (2)  56     3

3. St. Thomas More   (7-2)            44     1

4. SF Christian            (4-2)             29     4

5. Sioux Valley          (10-1)            26     5

Others

Flandreau                     (8-1)               2  Little Wound               (9-2)                2  Tea Area                       (7-2)               2  Groton Area                 (8-1)               1

Class B

Record  1st   Pts   LW

1. Langford Area             (10-0)  (15)   79   1

2. Bridgewater-Emery   (10-0)    (1)   64    2

3. Corsica-Stickney           (8-1)            44    3

4. Scotland                         (9-0)            30    5

5. Wolsey-Wessington    ( 7-0)            14   NR

Others

Warner                                 (6-3)               7    4  Sully Buttes                          (6-1)               1

Girls

Class AA

Record   1st   Pts   LW

1. Harrisburg               (6-1)     (12)  76     2

2. Brandon Valley       (8-2)      (3)   62     4

3. Washington            (7-2)       (1)   46     3

4. Aberdeen Central  (6-2)               35     1

5. RC Stevens              (5-1)               16     5

Others

Pierre                             (5-1)                 3   RC Central                     (5-2)

Class A

Record    1st    Pts   LW

1. St. Thomas More            (10-0)   (16)   80     1

2. Hamlin                                (7-0)              60    2

3. Lennox                              (10-0)             46     4

4. Little Wound                   (12-1)              28    3

5. McCook Cen/Montrose   (6-1)             16     5

Others

Belle Fourche                        (10-0)                6

Class B

Record    1st   Pts   LW

1. Ethan                      (9-1)      (9)     72    1

1.   SC/Woonsocket   (9-0)      (7)     72    2

3.   Sully Buttes           (9-1)                48    3

4.   Castlewood           (6-1)                28    4

5.   Warner                  (8-1)                16    5

Others

Deubrook Area           (9-1)                  3   Northwestern             (8-2)                  1


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia