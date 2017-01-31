Sportscasters High School Basketball Poll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Here is this week’s South Dakota Sports Broadcasters High School Basketball ranking. 16 Sports broadcasters from throughout the state including Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher vote in this poll each week. The poll is conducted by KSFY-KWSN in Sioux Falls. KWSN/KSFY Broadcasters Basketball Poll

Week #9 Boys Class AA Record 1st Pts LW

1. O’Gorman (11-3) (14) 78 2

2. Brandon Valley (12-2) (2) 64 3

3. RC Stevens (9-3) 42 4

4. Brookings (9-2) 35 1

5. Sturgis (10-2) 19 NR Class A Record 1st Pts LW

1. Madison (9-3) (6) 63 1

2. SF Christian (8-3) (6) 53 4

3. St. Thomas More (10-3) (3) 43 2

4. Dell Rapids (9-2) (1) 41 5

5. Vermillion (11-2) 22 3

Others

Sioux Valley (12-2) 10 Tea Area (9-2) 3 Flandreau (12-1) 3 Little Wound (11-3) 1 Clark/Willow Lake (10-1) 1 Class B Record 1st Pts LW

1. Bridgewater-Emery (13-0) (15) 79 1

2. Corsica-Stickney (10-1) (1) 65 2

3. Langford Area (12-1) 48 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington (10-1) 31 4

5. Scotland (10-1) 9 NR

Others

Warner (9-4) 5 Sully Buttes (8-1) 1 5 Girls Class AA Record 1st Pts LW

1. Harrisburg (10-1) (16) 80 1

2. Brandon Valley (12-2) 64 2

3. RC Stevens (8-2) 41 4

4. Aberdeen Central (7-4) 25 5

5. SF Washington (8-3) 14 3

Others

RC Central (9-3) 10 Brookings (6-5) 4 SF Roosevelt (8-5) 2 Class A Record 1st Pts LW

1. St. Thomas More (13-0) (16) 80 1

2. Hamlin (12-0) 64 2

3. Little Wound (14-1) 40 3

4. Lennox (14-1) 32 4

5. Belle Fourche (13-0) 19 5

Others

Todd County (12-1) 3 McCook Central/Montrose (13-2) 2 Class B Record 1st Pts LW

1. Ethan (13-1) (13) 77 1

2. SC/Woonsocket (12-0) (3) 68 2

3. Sully Buttes (13-1) 48 3

4. Tripp/Delmont/Armour (11-0) 28 5

5. Warner (11-2) 15 4

Others

DeSmet (11-2) 3 New Underwood (12-1) 1

