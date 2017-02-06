Sportscasters High School Basketball Poll

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Sportscasters High School Basketball ratings are out for the week. 16 Sports Broadcasters from across the state including Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher votes in the poll each wee. The poll is conducted by KSFY Television and KWSN Radio in Sioux Falls. KWSN/KSFY Broadcasters Basketball Poll Week #10 Boys Record 1st Pts LW Class AA O’Gorman (13-3) (16) 80 1 RC Stevens (10-3) 57 3 Brookings (12-2) 51 4 Brandon Valley (12-3) 35 2 Huron (10-5) 15 NR Others Sturgis (11-3) 2 5 Class A Record 1st Pts LW Madison (12-3) (14) 78 1 SF Christian (11-3) (2) 61 2 St. Thomas More (12-4) 36 3 Sioux Valley (14-2) 28 NR Dell Rapids (11-4) 14 4 Others Vermillion (12-3) 12 5 Clark/Willow Lake (13-1) 8 Class B Record 1st Pts LW Bridgewater-Emery (14-0) (15) 79 1 Corsica-Stickney (13-1) (1) 64 2 Langford Area (14-1) 48 3 Wolsey-Wessington (12-1) 32 4 Warner (13-4) 8 NR Others Arlington (13-2) 4 Scotland (12-2) 2 5 Colome (12-2) 2 Girls Class AA Record 1st Pts LW Harrisburg (13-1) (16) 80 1 Brandon Valley (14-2) 64 2 RC Stevens (11-2) 44 3 Aberdeen Central (9-4) 31 4 SF Roosevelt (11-5) 19 NR Others Washington (9-6) 1 5 RC Central (9-5) 1 Class A Record 1st Pts LW St. Thomas More (15-0) (16) 80 1 Hamlin (15-0) 64 2 Little Wound (14-1) 43 3 Lennox (15-1) 36 4 Belle Fourche (14-1) 11 5 Others McCook Central/Montrose (15-2) 6 Class B Record 1st Pts LW Ethan (16-1) (16) 80 1 Sully Buttes (15-1) 60 3 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (15-1) 42 2 Warner (14-2) 30 5 DeSmet (14-2) 12 NR Others Tripp Delmont Armour (13-2) 4 4 Freeman (14-2) 3 Deubrook Area (15-2) 3 New Underwood (14-1) 2 Faith (16-1) 1

