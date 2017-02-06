Sportscasters High School Basketball Poll

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Sportscasters High School Basketball ratings are out for the week. 16 Sports Broadcasters from across the state including Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher votes in the poll each wee. The poll is conducted by KSFY Television and KWSN Radio in Sioux Falls.
KWSN/KSFY Broadcasters Basketball Poll
Week #10
Boys
Record 1st Pts LW
Class AA
- O’Gorman (13-3) (16) 80 1
- RC Stevens (10-3) 57 3
- Brookings (12-2) 51 4
- Brandon Valley (12-3) 35 2
- Huron (10-5) 15 NR
Others
Sturgis (11-3) 2 5
Class A
Record 1st Pts LW
- Madison (12-3) (14) 78 1
- SF Christian (11-3) (2) 61 2
- St. Thomas More (12-4) 36 3
- Sioux Valley (14-2) 28 NR
- Dell Rapids (11-4) 14 4
Others
Vermillion (12-3) 12 5 Clark/Willow Lake (13-1) 8
Class B
Record 1st Pts LW
- Bridgewater-Emery (14-0) (15) 79 1
- Corsica-Stickney (13-1) (1) 64 2
- Langford Area (14-1) 48 3
- Wolsey-Wessington (12-1) 32 4
- Warner (13-4) 8 NR
Others
Arlington (13-2) 4 Scotland (12-2) 2 5 Colome (12-2) 2
Girls
Class AA
Record 1st Pts LW
- Harrisburg (13-1) (16) 80 1
- Brandon Valley (14-2) 64 2
- RC Stevens (11-2) 44 3
- Aberdeen Central (9-4) 31 4
- SF Roosevelt (11-5) 19 NR
Others
Washington (9-6) 1 5 RC Central (9-5) 1
Class A
Record 1st Pts LW
- St. Thomas More (15-0) (16) 80 1
- Hamlin (15-0) 64 2
- Little Wound (14-1) 43 3
- Lennox (15-1) 36 4
- Belle Fourche (14-1) 11 5
Others
McCook Central/Montrose (15-2) 6
Class B
Record 1st Pts LW
- Ethan (16-1) (16) 80 1
- Sully Buttes (15-1) 60 3
- Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (15-1) 42 2
- Warner (14-2) 30 5
- DeSmet (14-2) 12 NR
Others
Tripp Delmont Armour (13-2) 4 4 Freeman (14-2) 3 Deubrook Area (15-2) 3 New Underwood (14-1) 2 Faith (16-1) 1
