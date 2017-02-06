Sportscasters High School Basketball Poll

  • Home > 
basketball
February 6, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (KSFY-KWSN)

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Sportscasters High School Basketball ratings are out for the week.  16 Sports Broadcasters from across the state including Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher votes in the poll each wee.  The poll is conducted by KSFY Television and KWSN Radio in Sioux Falls.

KWSN/KSFY Broadcasters Basketball Poll

Week #10

Boys

Record    1st     Pts  LW

Class AA

  1.  O’Gorman          (13-3)    (16)   80    1
  2.  RC Stevens         (10-3)              57    3
  3.  Brookings           (12-2)              51    4
  4.  Brandon Valley  (12-3)              35    2
  5.  Huron                  (10-5)              15   NR

Others

Sturgis                       (11-3)                2    5

Class A

Record    1st     Pts  LW

  1.  Madison               (12-3)    (14)   78    1
  2.  SF Christian          (11-3)     (2)    61    2
  3.  St. Thomas More (12-4)             36    3
  4.  Sioux Valley          (14-2)             28   NR
  5.  Dell Rapids            (11-4)             14    4

Others

Vermillion                   (12-3)             12    5  Clark/Willow Lake     (13-1)               8

Class B

Record    1st    Pts   LW

  1.  Bridgewater-Emery   (14-0)   (15)    79     1
  2.  Corsica-Stickney         (13-1)    (1)     64     2
  3.  Langford Area             (14-1)              48     3
  4.  Wolsey-Wessington   (12-1)              32     4
  5.  Warner                         (13-4)                8    NR

Others

Arlington                            (13-2)                4  Scotland                             (12-2)                2      5  Colome                               (12-2)                2

Girls

Class AA

Record    1st   Pts   LW

  1.  Harrisburg              (13-1)   (16)   80     1
  2.  Brandon Valley      (14-2)             64     2
  3.  RC Stevens             (11-2)              44     3
  4.  Aberdeen Central   (9-4)              31     4
  5. SF Roosevelt               (11-5)              19    NR

Others

Washington                   (9-6)                 1     5  RC Central                      (9-5)                 1

Class A

Record   1st     Pts   LW

  1.  St. Thomas More    (15-0)   (16)   80     1
  2.   Hamlin                     (15-0)             64     2
  3.   Little Wound           (14-1)             43     3
  4.   Lennox                     (15-1)             36     4
  5.   Belle Fourche          (14-1)             11     5

Others

McCook Central/Montrose (15-2)       6

Class B

Record   1st    Pts   LW

  1.  Ethan                   (16-1)   (16)  80     1
  2.  Sully Buttes        (15-1)             60     3
  3.  Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (15-1)            42     2
  4.  Warner                (14-2)            30     5
  5.  DeSmet                (14-2)            12   NR

Others

Tripp Delmont Armour                         (13-2)               4     4  Freeman                    (14-2)               3  Deubrook Area         (15-2)               3  New Underwood      (14-1)               2  Faith                           (16-1)                1


