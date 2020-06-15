Sports Scoreboard – Sunday, June 14, 2020
LEGION BASEBALL
Pierre Post 8 3, Renner 1
Pierre Post 8 6, Rapid City Post 22 5
Rapid City Post 22 11, Renner 4
Rapid City Post 320 11, Colorado Slammers 5
Mitchell 11, Fargo Post 400 (ND) 3
Sturgis 26, Rapid City Post 320 Shooters 17
Watertown 7, West Central 4
Harrisburg 7, West Fargo (ND) 6
New Prague (MN) 6. Sioux Falls West 5
Brookings 12, Lennox 1
AMATEUR BASEBALL
Kimball-White Lake 16, Chamberlain 7
Platte 5, Parkston 4 (10)
Alexandria 3, Dimock-Emery 2
Aberdeen 6, Clark 1
Canova 11, Hartford-Humboldt 1
Dell Rapids 9, Flandreau 6
Yankton Tappers 9, Tabor 3
Yankton Lakers 14, Menno 4
Sioux Falls 7, Renner 1
Mt. Vernon 14, Corsica/Stickney 4
Lesterville 12, Irene 0
Freeman 4, Scotland 0 (10)
Castlewood Monarchs 1, Rosen (MN) 1
Akron (IA) 15, Lennox/Chancellor/Worthing 1