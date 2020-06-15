Monday, June 15, 2020
Latest:
Sports 

Sports Scoreboard – Sunday, June 14, 2020

David Burrall

LEGION BASEBALL

Pierre Post 8 3, Renner 1

Pierre Post 8 6, Rapid City Post 22 5

Rapid City Post 22 11, Renner 4

Rapid City Post 320 11, Colorado Slammers 5

Mitchell 11, Fargo Post 400 (ND) 3

Sturgis 26, Rapid City Post 320 Shooters 17

Watertown 7, West Central 4

Harrisburg 7, West Fargo (ND) 6

New Prague (MN) 6. Sioux Falls West 5

Brookings 12, Lennox 1

 

AMATEUR BASEBALL

Kimball-White Lake 16, Chamberlain 7

Platte 5, Parkston 4 (10)

Alexandria 3, Dimock-Emery 2

Aberdeen 6, Clark 1

Canova 11, Hartford-Humboldt 1

Dell Rapids 9, Flandreau 6

Yankton Tappers 9, Tabor 3

Yankton Lakers 14, Menno 4

Sioux Falls 7, Renner 1

Mt. Vernon 14, Corsica/Stickney 4

Lesterville 12, Irene 0

Freeman 4, Scotland 0 (10)

Castlewood Monarchs 1, Rosen (MN) 1

Akron (IA) 15, Lennox/Chancellor/Worthing 1