Sports Grinds to Sudden Halt

PIERRE, S.D. – The COVID 19 virus or Coronavirus has done something hardly anything else in the past has done as it has brought almost All Sporting Events to a complete Stop. The South Dakota High School Activities Association postponed it’s State High School Basketball tournaments til further notice. Most high school spring sports have had the start of their seasons delayed at least two weeks. In the college ranks, the Summit League has followed the NCAA lead in cancelling the remainder of it’s spring sports schedule and championships. The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference as well as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference have followed suit. The Great Plains Athletic Conference is pausing it’s season for at least 20 days and the North Star Athletic Association is putting a pause on it’s spring sports seasons until at least April 1. All pro team sports are also on hiatus with the exception of the NFL which is in it’s off season but business for now goes on as usual. The UFC is having it’s fights but in empty venues. Not since the 911 attacks in 2001 has the sports world been brought to a halt and this will be the longest period of time that there will be little or no Sports Games or events in the country and over most of the world.