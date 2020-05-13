Spirit of Su Award Winners Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The “Visions of SuAnne” Foundation, in coordination with the South Dakota High School Basketball Coaches’ Association (SDHSCA) and South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) announced the selections of the 2020 recipients of the award that has come to be known as the “Spirit of Su.” on Tuesday. The Spirit of Su award winners in each class of of the 3 classes it is given to are as follows:

AA Boys – Cooper Cornemann, Yankton High School.

AA Girls – Emma Osmundson, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School

A Boys – Maxwell Nielson, Sioux Valley High School

A Girls – Morgan Hammerbeck, Winner High School

B Boys – Nicholas Sayler, White River High School

B Girls – Sydnie Schauer, Faith High School

The “Spirit of Su” award has been bestowed on deserving athletes each year at the State Basketball Championships since 1994, following SuAnne’s death in an automobile accident on her way to attend the Miss Basketball Banquet following her senior year. The awards are normally handed out at halftime of each classes boys and girls State Tournament Championship game. This year those tournaments and games were cancelled due to the Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic.