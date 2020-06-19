Spectators Welcomed Back to Oahe Speedway

PIERRE – For the first time this season, spectators will be allowed at this weekend’s events at Oahe Speedway, north of Pierre. Speedway organizers are urging social distancing and say they will enforce it this weekend. Hand sanitizer will be provided.

Rocky Mountain Superchargers will be featured this weekend, with Funny Cars, Dragsters and Door cars. There will also be the regular “Saturday Shootout” and the fourth Pepsi Points Race of the season on Sunday. Gates will open at 10:00 AM on Saturday, with time trials at 1:00 pm and eliminations at 4:00. Gates will open Sunday at 8:00 AM, with time trials at 9:00 AM and eliminations at 1:00 PM.