Special Meeting of the Walworth County Commission

The Walworth County Commission held a special meeting on Thursday, October 24th.

During public forum, Walworth County resident Linda Beaman addressed the board, asking if public forum is a part of the official commission meetings because it is not listed in the minutes. She said she had tried to call all commissioners’ home numbers after the agenda was posted and only Commissioner Davis Martin answered. Commissioner Kevin Holgard said he would return to meeting when she was finished and walked out mumbling an expletive. Walworth County Auditor Becky Krein told Beaman that the meetings are recorded but that only actions taken on motions are required to be in the minutes.

The commission then gave approval to adopt a resolution to appoint Walworth County Emergency Manager Amanda Silbernagel as the applicant agent for what’s known as the Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program, to apply for financial help with a research study on flooded land into Campbell County, due to the break of the Hiddenwood dam. Silbernagel says the grant would be a 75/25 with Walworth and Campbell counties splitting the costs. Walworth County’s cost would be $12,000 and could be done in kind.

In new business, County Auditor Krein informed the board that the TV board met this week and transferred all towers to another entity so the translator district is being disbanded. Krein said they’re waiting on some payments to come in and a bill that needs to be paid, and then the money will be disbursed to the counties.