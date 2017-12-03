Spearfish Wins Stanley County Wrestling Invitational

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – Spearfish scored 259 to edge out runner up Mobridge-Pollock 258 to win the 13 team Stanley County Invitational season opening wrestling tournament Saturday in Ft. Pierre. Potter County was 4th and Stanley County finished 5th in the tournament while sully Buttes as 12th. For Stanley County Luke Henninger won the 132 lb. division with a 3-0 sudden victory win over Jake Ecklund of Burke-Gregory in the championship match. J.D. Carter was second at 138 for the Buffalo’s top two finishes on the day. Stanley County had a total of 9 wrestlers place in the tournament with Reed Weiczorek 4th at 145. Caden Holley at 126, Colton Hedman at 152 and Trevor Hayes at 220 placed 5th. Trey Frost was 6th at 106 and Levi Stover was 7th at 132 to join Henniger and Carter. For results from the Stanley County Invitational go to the track wrestling website.

http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/seasons/MainFrame.jsp?TIM=1512316196008&twSessionId=qezmpobgruohbeb&loadBalanced=true