Spearfish Football Head Coach Stepping Down

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Spearfish head football coach Chad McCarty has resigned.

McCarty has been at Spearfish High School since 2009 as an assistant football coach, strength and conditioning coach and assistant track and field coach. This past season the Spartans finished 0-10, his third winless season in his seven years at the helm. In his seven seasons, McCarty had a 13-51 overall record. His top season was in 2016 when the Spartans finished 6-5, including 1-1 in the state playoffs. Spearfish ended their season last week losing to Pierre 103-0 in the opening round of the Class 11AA football playoffs. McCarty’s resignation is pending Spearfish School Board Approval.

(Story from Rapid City Journal)