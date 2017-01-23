Spear U Angus Ranch Feb. 8th

Spear U Angus Ranch invites you to their 33rd Annual Production Sale,
Wednesday February 8th at 1 pm MST,
located at the Spear U Ranch 9 miles North of I 90 near Wall, SD
Offering 100 yearling bulls and 50 two year old bulls with
eye appeal, performance, and calving ease
Call Greg 605.685.5963 or
Jace 605.685.5964
