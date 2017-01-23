Spear U Angus Ranch Feb. 8th

January 23, 2017

 

Spear U Angus Ranch invites you to their 33rd Annual Production Sale,

Wednesday February 8th at 1 pm MST,

located at the Spear U Ranch 9 miles North of I 90 near Wall, SD

Offering 100 yearling bulls and 50 two year old bulls with

eye appeal, performance, and calving ease

Call Greg 605.685.5963 or

Jace 605.685.5964


